Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Lowered to $235.00 at Robert W. Baird

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale raised Workday from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $255.58.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. Workday has a 1-year low of $149.05 and a 1-year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,587.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $2,253,282.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 134,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,442,533.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.13, for a total value of $1,095,448.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,096,214.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 256,453 shares of company stock worth $60,374,855 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

