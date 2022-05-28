Workday (NYSE:WDAY) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Workday (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $290.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Workday from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $158.79 on Friday. Workday has a 1 year low of $149.05 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.80.

Workday ( NYSE:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

