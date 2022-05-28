Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.80.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $127.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of Workiva stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.82. 427,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,835. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.43 and its 200 day moving average is $112.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -77.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Workiva has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $173.24.

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.42 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 67.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workiva will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total transaction of $143,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $716,382.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,316,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,353,000 after purchasing an additional 149,693 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,876,827 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $221,466,000 after purchasing an additional 362,293 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,773,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $209,516,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,467,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,435,000 after purchasing an additional 328,993 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,340,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,950,000 after purchasing an additional 69,927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

