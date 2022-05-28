Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $68.00 price target on the casino operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wynn Resorts have outperformed the industry so far this year. The company reported first-quarter 2022 results, with earnings and revenues missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, the top and the bottom line increased on a year-over-year basis. The company is benefiting from improved non-gaming revenues and expansion in domestic markets. Also, focus on WynnBET bodes well. However, coronavirus-related woes persist. Travel restrictions, quarantine measures, testing requirements and capacity limitations remain in effect at its Macau Operations. Given the uncertainties revolving around the crisis, the company expects the pandemic to keep affecting operations for some time. Earnings estimates for 2023 have declined in the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concern regarding the stock’s growth potential.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.35.

WYNN opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.24 and its 200 day moving average is $80.98. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $136.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 2.22.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.35 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 62.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

