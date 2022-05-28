XYO (XYO) Price Tops $0.0091

XYO (XYO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 28th. In the last seven days, XYO has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One XYO coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a total market cap of $117.10 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About XYO

XYO is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network . XYO’s official website is xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

