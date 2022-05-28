Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to Post $2.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) to post $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings of $2.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full-year earnings of $10.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Air Products and Chemicals.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $1,893,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $8.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $250.65. 957,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,877. The firm has a market cap of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.54%.

About Air Products and Chemicals (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.