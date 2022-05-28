Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.70. CDK Global posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. CDK Global had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 67.84%. The business had revenue of $459.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of CDK Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDK Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of CDK Global stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $54.46. 1,165,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,637,418. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $38.53 and a 1-year high of $54.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

