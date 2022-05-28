Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to Post $4.55 EPS

Brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) to announce $4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.44 to $4.69. Celanese posted earnings of $5.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celanese will report full year earnings of $18.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.90 to $18.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $16.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.38 to $19.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Celanese.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CE. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $223,876,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter worth about $200,281,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,235,000 after acquiring an additional 575,684 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Celanese by 2,218.6% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 549,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,277,000 after buying an additional 525,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 332.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Celanese has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

