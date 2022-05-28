Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) to Post $2.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) will report $2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CVS Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20. CVS Health reported earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year earnings of $8.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $8.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.57 to $10.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after buying an additional 2,450,990 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after buying an additional 8,531,311 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after buying an additional 318,021 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,849,435 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,939,002,000 after buying an additional 712,077 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $98.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $79.33 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

