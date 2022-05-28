Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.49. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full-year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.05 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.81%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 841.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on XRAY. Robert W. Baird downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.89.

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.94. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $67.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 6,900 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $273,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,396,005.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,146,000 after purchasing an additional 109,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $230,459,000 after purchasing an additional 454,358 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,991,000 after purchasing an additional 47,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

