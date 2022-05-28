Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.25. EVO Payments reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EVO Payments.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EVOP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,036. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. EVO Payments has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $30.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Pope acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.61 per share, with a total value of $452,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in EVO Payments by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVO Payments (Get Rating)

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVO Payments (EVOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.