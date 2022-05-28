Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) will post $1.84 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.87 billion. Intercontinental Exchange reported sales of $1.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year sales of $7.47 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.41 billion to $7.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.62 billion to $8.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.09.

NYSE ICE traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,482,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,247,271. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.30 and a 200 day moving average of $125.66. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $93.45 and a 1-year high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,866 shares of company stock worth $16,281,602. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 263.9% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 17,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 12,657 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,885,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,215,000 after acquiring an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 52.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

