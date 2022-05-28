Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Will Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $1.08 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Monarch Casino & Resort reported earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.56 to $5.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.30 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 30.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 190.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCRI stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,767. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.69.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

