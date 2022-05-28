Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $248.34 Million

Brokerages forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) will report sales of $248.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.47 million and the highest is $288.40 million. Scorpio Tankers posted sales of $138.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full year sales of $857.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $702.52 million to $925.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $832.20 million, with estimates ranging from $788.27 million to $892.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Scorpio Tankers.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.43 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.61.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% during the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,881,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,558. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently -8.58%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.