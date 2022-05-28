Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boeing’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.29. Boeing posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boeing will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boeing.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.10.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,355,912 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,302,657,000 after acquiring an additional 276,392 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,674,287 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,065,627,000 after acquiring an additional 887,382 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded up $4.50 on Monday, hitting $132.23. 7,251,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,135,484. Boeing has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $258.40. The stock has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.42 and a 200 day moving average of $189.38.

Boeing Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

