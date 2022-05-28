Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Brokerages predict that UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UMH Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.21. UMH Properties reported earnings per share of $0.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UMH Properties.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.92.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $67,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,387.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,087 shares of company stock valued at $139,982 and sold 4,425 shares valued at $107,722. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of UMH Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 75,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 3.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UMH stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.11. 320,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,725. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a current ratio of 16.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.07%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

