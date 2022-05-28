Zacks: Analysts Expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.47 million. AAON had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson raised AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NASDAQ:AAON traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.11. 116,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,450. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.19. AAON has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $83.79.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.7%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.23%.

In other news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $177,205.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,447.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David Raymond Stewart acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.63 per share, with a total value of $53,630.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,398 shares of company stock worth $606,806 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AAON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

