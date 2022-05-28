Zacks: Analysts Expect Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.17. Bally’s posted earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $2.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.46. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business had revenue of $548.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BALY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

Shares of BALY stock opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.03 and a beta of 1.99.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the third quarter valued at about $1,169,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 409.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 683,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,292,000 after acquiring an additional 549,592 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Bally’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,285,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

