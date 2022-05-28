Zacks: Analysts Expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Announce $0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.30. EVO Payments reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.34 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research cut EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

In other news, Director Gregory S. Pope purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.61 per share, for a total transaction of $452,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 1.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,304,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,682,000 after buying an additional 99,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,574,000 after buying an additional 26,379 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in EVO Payments by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,783,000 after buying an additional 526,837 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,734,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,396,000 after purchasing an additional 129,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 353,563 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EVO Payments stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, reaching $23.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,036. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 780.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.48. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $30.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

