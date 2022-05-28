Zacks: Analysts Expect Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.39 Billion

Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) will announce $3.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the highest is $3.44 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper reported sales of $3.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will report full-year sales of $13.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.64 billion to $13.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.17 billion to $14.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Keurig Dr Pepper.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.

Shares of NYSE:KDP traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.18. 11,455,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,285,736. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.03.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.