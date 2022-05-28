Zacks: Analysts Expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.20). Nabriva Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.52% and a negative return on equity of 82.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 5,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 832.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 82,076 shares during the period. 1.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NBRV stock remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Monday. 887,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,403. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $125.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia.

