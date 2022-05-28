Zacks: Analysts Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.95 Million

Posted by on May 28th, 2022

Brokerages predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) will post sales of $53.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.98 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $52.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $219.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.57 million to $225.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $231.43 million, with estimates ranging from $213.28 million to $244.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NYSE RPT traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $12.30. 379,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,211. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 135,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in RPT Realty by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPT Realty (RPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.