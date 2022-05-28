Zacks: Analysts Expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.95 Million

Brokerages predict that RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) will post sales of $53.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.51 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.98 million. RPT Realty reported sales of $52.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full-year sales of $219.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $208.57 million to $225.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $231.43 million, with estimates ranging from $213.28 million to $244.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $56.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. RPT Realty’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NYSE RPT traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $12.30. 379,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,211. RPT Realty has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,394,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,359,000 after acquiring an additional 24,820 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in RPT Realty by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 135,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in RPT Realty by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

