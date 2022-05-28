Zacks: Analysts Expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) to Post -$1.07 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Scholar Rock’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.17) and the highest is ($0.88). Scholar Rock posted earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Scholar Rock will report full year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.99) to ($2.42). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Scholar Rock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 236.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.81) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $56.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.21.

SRRK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 573,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,793. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $173.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Scholar Rock by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Scholar Rock by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Scholar Rock by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

