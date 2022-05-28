Zacks: Analysts Expect The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $823.05 Million

Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) will report sales of $823.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $810.20 million and the highest is $854.66 million. Cooper Companies posted sales of $719.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.25 billion to $3.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cooper Companies.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 31.00%. The company had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $459.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $460.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.44.

NYSE COO traded up $8.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $352.17. 451,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,493. The company has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cooper Companies has a fifty-two week low of $309.43 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $378.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.54.

In related news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 13,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.24, for a total transaction of $5,414,314.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,585,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after buying an additional 417,077 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,741,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 53.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,234 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $342,318,000 after buying an additional 288,394 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,001,678 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,583,000 after buying an additional 214,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,014,000. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

