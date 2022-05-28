Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $103.63 Million

Equities analysts predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) will announce $103.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.40 million to $103.78 million. Appian posted sales of $83.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $535.82 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $545.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.83.

Shares of APPN opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 1.76. Appian has a 52 week low of $40.63 and a 52 week high of $149.82.

In other Appian news, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,225 shares in the company, valued at $449,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $59,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 839,818 shares of company stock worth $40,140,064 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APPN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Appian by 5.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Appian by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Appian by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 33,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Appian by 33.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Appian by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

