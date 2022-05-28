Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.03 Million

Equities research analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) to post $54.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $51.60 million to $58.42 million. Ardmore Shipping reported sales of $26.78 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 101.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year sales of $172.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $170.15 million to $175.77 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $147.44 million, with estimates ranging from $140.87 million to $151.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 16.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASC stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $7.49. 872,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $7.89. The stock has a market cap of $258.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

