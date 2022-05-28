Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.50 Billion

Brokerages expect Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) to announce $2.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Seven analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the highest is $2.60 billion. Biogen posted sales of $2.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year sales of $9.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.67 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.34 EPS.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 9.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after buying an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 372.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,889,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,079,000 after buying an additional 13,913 shares during the period. Finally, Krensavage Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.8% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 103,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,205,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $206.20. 1,013,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,520. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

