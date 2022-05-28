Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.06 Million

Equities analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) will post sales of $9.06 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500,000.00. Clearside Biomedical reported sales of $780,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,061.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $15.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $55.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.50 million, with estimates ranging from $610,000.00 to $10.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Clearside Biomedical had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

CLSD stock remained flat at $$1.34 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 212,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,418. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $80.60 million, a P/E ratio of -134.00 and a beta of 2.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

