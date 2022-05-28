Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) will post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Core Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.14. Core Laboratories reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Core Laboratories.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.63 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CLB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.50 to $21.30 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 185.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 21.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $95,000. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLB opened at $27.58 on Monday. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 131.33 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

