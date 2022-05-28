Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) to Announce -$0.99 EPS

Brokerages expect DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DermTech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.96) and the lowest is ($1.02). DermTech reported earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DermTech will report full year earnings of ($3.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.10) to ($3.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DermTech.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 716.51% and a negative return on equity of 37.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of DermTech in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $33.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Herm Rosenman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $137,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,627.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $33,369.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,037 shares of company stock valued at $95,384 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DermTech by 160.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in DermTech by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DermTech by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMTK traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.14. 610,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,940. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. DermTech has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $48.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.13.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers DermTech Melanoma Test (DMT), a gene expression test that that enhances early detection of genomic atypia and helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

