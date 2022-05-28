Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $239.85 Million

Brokerages forecast that Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) will post $239.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grab’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $249.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $230.60 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grab will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $965.80 million to $3.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Grab.

GRAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. HSBC dropped their target price on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Grab from $5.80 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. CLSA initiated coverage on Grab in a report on Monday, February 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.76 target price on the stock. Finally, DBS Vickers downgraded Grab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.84.

NASDAQ GRAB traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $2.41. 55,179,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,803,373. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.12. The company has a current ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Grab has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Grab in the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,150,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited operates a transportation and fintech platform in Southeast Asia. It offers a range of services, including mobility, food, package and grocery delivery services, mobile payments, and financial services. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

