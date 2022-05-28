Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Post $1.12 EPS

Brokerages expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $1.24. Henry Schein posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.83.

NASDAQ HSIC traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 521,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein has a one year low of $70.25 and a one year high of $92.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.28.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 11,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $981,964.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,172,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,298 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

