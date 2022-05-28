Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Announce -$0.15 EPS

Equities research analysts expect OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) to announce ($0.15) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). OrthoPediatrics posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow OrthoPediatrics.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

KIDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock traded up $1.85 on Monday, hitting $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,742. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $36.71 and a 1 year high of $73.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.27. The company has a market capitalization of $918.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.96 and a beta of 0.88.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Fred Hite sold 4,919 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $282,744.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,452. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 234,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,344,000 after purchasing an additional 63,670 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,477,000 after purchasing an additional 19,151 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 36,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

