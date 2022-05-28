Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $313.37 Million

Equities analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) to post $313.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for ProPetro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $303.20 million and the highest is $317.76 million. ProPetro reported sales of $216.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.30.

PUMP stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. The stock had a trading volume of 779,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,733. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.55. ProPetro has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

In related news, CAO Elo Omavuezi sold 6,687 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $88,469.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $473,218.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,515 shares in the company, valued at $783,380.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,927. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

