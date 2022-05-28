Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.48. SJW Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.36. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

SJW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded SJW Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SJW. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SJW Group by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.11. 155,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,308. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is currently 70.24%.

SJW Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SJW Group (SJW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.