Zacks: Brokerages Expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.46 Billion

Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) to post sales of $4.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.52 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $4.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $18.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $18.60 billion to $18.65 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.25 billion to $19.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Argus raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.43.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock traded up $3.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $256.46. The stock had a trading volume of 704,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,303. The stock has a market cap of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.00. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

