Zacks: Brokerages Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.35 Million

Brokerages expect that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) will announce $357.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $358.00 million and the lowest is $356.70 million. Interface posted sales of $294.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.97 million. Interface had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 22.58%. Interface’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interface in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Interface by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,484,692 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $151,280,000 after acquiring an additional 244,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Interface by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,577,000 after acquiring an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Interface by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,721,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,524,000 after acquiring an additional 104,720 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,854,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,474,000 after buying an additional 1,270,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,721,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,360,000 after buying an additional 40,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TILE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.63. 157,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.79. Interface has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

