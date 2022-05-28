Zacks: Brokerages Expect ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ProQR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). ProQR Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.51). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ProQR Therapeutics.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.60% and a negative net margin of 2,469.79%.

PRQR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.59.

Shares of PRQR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 7.27 and a quick ratio of 6.94. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $9.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRQR. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 122.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM purchased a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $82,000.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It primarily develops sepofarsen that is in phase II/III clinical trial illuminate trial for treating leber congenital amaurosis 10 disease; and ultevursen, which is in phase II/III clinical trial to treat USH2A-mediated retinitis pigmentosa and usher syndrome.

