Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.31 Million

Equities analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) will report sales of $16.31 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.48 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $15.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $67.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.91 million to $69.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $77.72 million, with estimates ranging from $69.77 million to $85.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

SCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Hovde Group lowered Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stellus Capital Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.90. 66,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,011. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $252.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,605.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,831.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 219,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 1st quarter worth $163,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

