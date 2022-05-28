Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) to Announce $5.65 EPS

Brokerages expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) to post earnings of $5.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.00. Whirlpool posted earnings per share of $6.64 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full year earnings of $24.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.00 to $25.47. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $26.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.50 to $29.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHR. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,759,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,897,000 after acquiring an additional 255,063 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,906,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,144,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,151,000 after purchasing an additional 202,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 168.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,354,000 after purchasing an additional 146,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 3,307.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after purchasing an additional 138,929 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock traded up $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $182.81. 864,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,031. Whirlpool has a 1 year low of $164.52 and a 1 year high of $245.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Whirlpool (Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Whirlpool (WHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.