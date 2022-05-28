Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Get Anterix alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Anterix from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Anterix from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX opened at $42.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $780.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 0.52. Anterix has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $66.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of Anterix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,400,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Anterix in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 51.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anterix during the first quarter valued at $110,000. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anterix (Get Rating)

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anterix (ATEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.