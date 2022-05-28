Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PowerFleet Inc. is a provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo and vehicles and truck fleets. Its brand consists of PowerFleet, Pointer and Cellocator. PowerFleet Inc., formerly known as I.D. Systems, is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PWFL. Barrington Research cut shares of PowerFleet from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet in a report on Saturday, May 21st. They set a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.33.

PWFL opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. PowerFleet has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $85.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.96.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $34.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles Frumberg sold 11,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $26,243.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,699 shares in the company, valued at $62,045.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Mark Towe purchased 31,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $100,025.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in PowerFleet by 954.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 26,037 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PowerFleet by 63.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

