Zacks Investment Research Lowers Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Joby Aviation Inc. is involved in developing all-electric aircraft for aerial ridesharing. Joby Aviation Inc., formerly known as Reinvent Technology Partners, is based in SANTA CRUZ, Calif. “

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a hold rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Shares of Joby Aviation stock opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.86. Joby Aviation has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $14.33.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 25.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Joby Aviation (Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Joby Aviation (JOBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.