Zacks Investment Research Lowers Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II is based in Los Angeles, California. “

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

OACB opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 146,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

