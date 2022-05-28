Zacks Investment Research Lowers Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzano S.A. is a producer of eucalyptus pulp as well as paper producers. Suzano S.A., formerly known as Suzano Papel e Celulose S.A., is based in Salvador, Brazil. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Suzano from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

SUZ stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.30. Suzano has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 125.73% and a net margin of 52.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suzano will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.1263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1%. Suzano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.92%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,409,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,177,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,224,000 after buying an additional 2,103,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,025,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,162,000 after buying an additional 597,447 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 293.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,179,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,141,000 after buying an additional 879,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after buying an additional 264,473 shares in the last quarter.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

