Zacks Investment Research Lowers TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TeraWulf Inc. own and operate fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities principally in the United States. It will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. TeraWulf Inc., formerly known as IKONICS Corporation, is based in EASTON, Md. “

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on TeraWulf in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of WULF stock opened at $3.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. TeraWulf has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $43.98. The company has a market cap of $345.21 million, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 317,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.88 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 654,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,159,083.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Revolve Capital Llc acquired 158,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,996.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,981,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,533,290.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,022,335 shares of company stock worth $7,793,926 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $12,340,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $4,212,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TeraWulf in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TeraWulf (Get Rating)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc is based in Easton, Maryland.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TeraWulf (WULF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.