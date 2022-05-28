Zacks Investment Research Lowers WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WM TECHNOLOGY is a technology and software infrastructure provider to the cannabis industry. WM TECHNOLOGY, formerly known as Silver Spike Acquisition Corp., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

Get WM Technology alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of WM Technology from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.64.

Shares of MAPS stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $792.30 million, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. WM Technology has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $22.24.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.39 million. WM Technology had a negative return on equity of 133.55% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WM Technology news, CEO Christopher Beals sold 29,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $161,047.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,542.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Dean sold 10,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $56,083.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 297,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,254.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,652 shares of company stock valued at $490,396 in the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth $49,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of WM Technology by 83.2% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WM Technology by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WM Technology (MAPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WM Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.