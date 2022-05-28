Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marqeta Inc. provides an online card and payment processing services. Marqeta Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MQ. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Marqeta from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Marqeta from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.21. Marqeta has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $37.90. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $155.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 36.80% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Marqeta during the second quarter valued at about $84,703,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 96.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 22,712.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 37,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marqeta by 2,705.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 718,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,889,000 after purchasing an additional 692,716 shares during the period. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

