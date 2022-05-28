ZClassic (ZCL) Price Hits $0.0461 on Major Exchanges

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $427,930.36 and approximately $15.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.0461 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00301741 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00073430 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00066676 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 78.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004384 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 46.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (CRYPTO:ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

