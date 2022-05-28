Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $5,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 6.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 49.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZBRA. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $550.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $535.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.71.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $343.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $379.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $470.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $309.00 and a 1 year high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Profile (Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

